Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

More than 550 new cases of measles registered last week

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, between January 1, 2023 and February 13, 2024, 5,238 cases of measles were confirmed.

In the last week, 559 new cases and no deaths were registered.

According to INSP, since the beginning of the reporting period, January 1, 2023, there have been six deaths due to measles.

The 5,238 confirmed cases of measles were reported in 40 counties and in Bucharest.

The most cases were registered in the counties of Brasov - 1,079 and Mures - 878 and in Bucharest - 745.

Between December 6, 2023 and February 11, 2024, according to the data extracted from the RENV, a total of 67,151 children were vaccinated with MMR, of which 11,052 were aged between 9 and 11 months.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.