More than 550 new cases of measles registered last week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, between January 1, 2023 and February 13, 2024, 5,238 cases of measles were confirmed.

In the last week, 559 new cases and no deaths were registered.According to INSP, since the beginning of the reporting period, January 1, 2023, there have been six deaths due to measles.The 5,238 confirmed cases of measles were reported in 40 counties and in Bucharest.The most cases were registered in the counties of Brasov - 1,079 and Mures - 878 and in Bucharest - 745.Between December 6, 2023 and February 11, 2024, according to the data extracted from the RENV, a total of 67,151 children were vaccinated with MMR, of which 11,052 were aged between 9 and 11 months.