Museums from Romania, participating in First Kings of Europe international exhibition, in Chicago

Several museums in Romania, coordinated by the National Museum of Romanian History, will participate with exhibits in the First Kings of Europe international exhibition, which will open at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, USA, MNIR transmits on Thursday in a press release for AGERPRES.

The exhibition, which brings together over 700 prehistoric archaeological artifacts of prime importance from the collections of museum institutions in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Hungary, will be open during March 31, 2023 - January 28, 2024, told Agerpres.

In this context, the National History Museum of Romania collaborates with five other museum institutions: the National History Museum of Transylvania (Cluj), the National Museum Complex (Piatra Neamt), the Gumelnita Civilization Museum (Oltenita), the Oltenia Museum (Craiova) and the Buzau County Museum.

As part of the First Kings of Europe exhibition, a selection of over 90 pre- and proto-historical artifacts dating from the Neolithic period, the Bronze Age and up to the Second Iron Age is presented, together with other exhibits from the museum collections of the mentioned countries - originating from the collections of the Romanian museums mentioned above.

A series of archaeological discoveries of prime importance from Romania are exhibited, such as: the Council of the Goddesses from Poduri, the Moigrad treasury (selective), the Brad treasury, the Apa bronze depository, the Sarasau treasury, the treasury from Persinari (selective), the treasury from Hinova (selective), the repository of bronze and iron objects from Tartaria (selective), the inventories of the Getic princely tombs from Agighiol and Peretu (selective).

The exhibition is accompanied by an extensive illustrated catalogue, edited by the Field Museum of Natural History (Chicago) and published by the UCLA Cotsen Institute of Archaeology Press. The volume can be purchased online at https://www.ioa.ucla.edu/first-kings-catalog.