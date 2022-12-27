National Bank issues gold coin commemorating writer Marin Preda's birth centennial

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will release on December 28 a gold coin commemorating the birth centennial of writer Marin Preda, as well as a silver coin dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Romania's joining the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the BNR said in a release.

The obverse of the gold coin features a composition inspired by Marin Preda's novel Morometii, the arc inscription ROMANIA, the face value "100 LEI", the year of issue - 2022, and Romania's coat of arms.

The reverse of the gold coin depicts Marin Preda's portrait and signature and the arc-shaped inscription "100 DE ANI DE LA NASTEREA LUI MARIN PREDA/100 YEARS SINCE THE BIRTH OF MARIN PREDA".

The obverse of the silver coin shows the Old Palace of the National Bank of Romania, the circular arc inscription ROMANIA, Romania's coat of arms, the face value "10 LEI" and the issue year 2022.

The reverse side of the silver coin shows the logos of the IMF and WBs and the inscriptions "ADERAREA ROMANIEI LA FONDUL MONETAR INTERNATIONAL SI BANCA MONDIALA/ROMANIA'S JOINING THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND THE WORLD BANK" and "50 ANI/50 YEARS".

Both coins' authenticity certificates bear the signatures of the BNR governor and of the central cashier. The maximum mintage is 1,000 pieces for the gold coin, and 5,000 pieces for the silver coin.

The selling price is 2,900.00 RON, exclusive of VAT, for the gold coin, and 480 RON, exclusive of VAT, for the silver coin, respectively.