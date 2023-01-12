National Culture Day - celebrated in ICR branches around the world

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) is organizing, in Bucharest and in 20 cities abroad, a series of events on the occasion of the National Culture Day, between January 12 and 20, told Agerpres.

"The Romanian Cultural Institute invites the international public to the events organized in Bucharest and in 20 cities abroad, on the occasion of the National Culture Day, from January 12 to 20, 2023. In Stockholm, Luxembourg, Brussels, Lisbon, Beijing, Rome, Vienna, Istanbul , Chisinau, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Prague, Tel Aviv, Budapest, London, New York, Washington, Padua and Bucharest will host concerts, conferences, literary events and exhibitions that promote both Romanian artists and creators of culture, classics and contemporaries, as well as Timisoara - European Capital of Culture 2023, as this year's cultural landmark," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by ICR on Thursday.

On January 12, the Romanian Cultural Institute opens, in the Great Hall of its headquarters in Bucharest the exhibition "Romanian artists on the world map". ICR Stockholm, in collaboration with the Timisoara Project Center, organizes a contemporary poetry recital supported by the writers Andra Mateuca, Daniela Ratiu and Robert Serban and the jazz recital by trumpeter Petre Ionuţescu. ICR Brussels organizes, between January 12-16, 2023, the "Mihai Eminescu Manuscripts" exhibition at the Romanian Embassy in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

On January 13, ICR Lisbon, in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania in the Portuguese Republic, organizes a bilingual literary marathon dedicated to the work of the poet Nichita Stanescu at its headquarters. ICR Vienna organizes a concert at the headquarters with compositions by George Enescu, Paul Constantinescu, Dinu Lipatti, Vasile Jianu, Bela Bartok, Dan Dediu and Johnny Raducanu, performed by pianist Horia Maxim and flutist Mihaela Anica. ICR Beijing presents the photo exhibition "Timisoara, European Capital of Culture in 2023" at its headquarters.

On January 14, ICR Istanbul organizes the Day of Romanian Culture at the Aynali Gecit Cultural Center in the European Passage in Istanbul.

On January 15, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Brussels launches a project to promote the Art Nouveau heritage of Romania online, which will have 12 monthly episodes. ICR "Mihai Eminescu" in Chisinau is organizing, on the occasion of the 173rd anniversary of the national poet's birth, at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Romanian Literature Museum in Chisinau, the colloquium "An Eminescu of my generation: 140 years since his publishing debut". ICR Warsaw launches the online campaign to present the main events of the Timisoara 2023 Cultural Program - European Capital of Culture to the Polish public.

On January 17, the Romanian Cultural Institute "Titu Maiorescu" in Berlin organizes, at the Embassy of Romania in Berlin, a chamber concert illustrated in the background by a multimedia presentation, dedicated to Romanian composer, pianist and conductor Constantin Silvestri, on the 110th anniversary of his birth. National Culture Day will be celebrated at the Athenaeum in Madrid, through an event that will bring Mihai Eminescu's poetic work to the stage of the prestigious Madrid cultural institution, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid together with the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain. ICR Prague and the Embassy of Romania in the Czech Republic will organize a concert of Lieds on Eminence verses by the soprano Anda Louise Bogza. ICR Tel Aviv organizes the "Inspirational Enescu" event at the Israeli Conservatory in Tel Aviv.

On January 18, National Culture Day will be marked by ICR New York with an event that will feature the famous Romanian actor Vlad Ivanov and the composer and percussionist Lucian Maxim. "Life & Love", an original melange of Eminescu's poetry and music, will be presented for the first time, being created especially for the North American space.

On January 19, the Romanian Cultural Institute from Budapest, in partnership with the Romanian Embassy in Budapest, the Timisoara 2023 European Capital of Culture Association, respectively the Timisoara Polytechnic University and the National Museum of Banat, organizes the event Spotlight Heritage Timisoara / Heritage under the spotlight, which brings to the fore - plan and an interactive installation visible with the help of VR glasses. ICR London is organizing the conference with the theme "Mihai Eminescu, the Anglo-Saxon and German space: influence and reception" which will reveal the presence, in Eminescu's thinking and creation, of English figures, symbols and influences.

The Romanian Cultural Institute in Vienna will organize the lecture "Mihai Eminescu, student in Vienna" and the stage reading of a selection from Eminescu's opera.