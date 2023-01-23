Nearly 67,000 people enter Romania on January 22, including 7,000 Ukrainian citizens

The General Inspectorate (IGPF) of the Border Police informs that on Sunday, 66,862 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 7,052 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 165,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 44,500 means of transport, underwent control formalities, both on the inbound and on the outbound, through the border checkpoints nationwide.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,378,108 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 68 illegal acts (48 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and fines worth over 9,300 RON were issued.

Assets of an estimated value of 869,100 RON were impounded.

The Border police denied the entry of 11 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.