New Heart Institute to allow greater number of operations and transplants, says Dr. Horatiu Suciu

The head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic within the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplant (IUBCvT) Targu Mures, Dr. Horatiu Suciu, declared that the new Heart Institute, for which funding amounting to nearly 105 million euros was obtained through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will allow a much greater number of operations to be performed, including heart transplants, told Agerpres.

"The plan for a new institute meets a real need, both for patients and doctors. The purpose of this new institute, of this new building, is to increase the number of surgical interventions, including heart transplants. So, of course, the fact that this institute doesn't exist means that we are doing less than we could do, because here the big problem is not the human resource that we have and we are proud of this. All specialist doctors in all fields of cardiovascular surgery, cardiologists, anesthesiologists are prepared to do more and that is why this new investment is very useful. We are convinced that it will translate into a much larger number of procedures. But at the moment, obviously, we are limited to a certain number of procedures, among which, obviously, the number of heart transplants. When things go back to facilities worth of the 21st century, we will obviously do our job much better, from the point of view of the number of transplants, too," Dr. Horatiu Suciu told the press.

The management of IUBCvT Targu Mures considers that the funding worth almost 105 million euros for this new institute, a site ranking first in Romania in the development strategy of the healthcare system, also represents the recognition of the work of the collective of professionals whose results certify the beneficial use of this impressive amounts that will be invested in people's health.

The new Heart Institute in Targu Mures is expected to be built by 2026.