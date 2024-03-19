Non-resident visitor spending in Romania at RON 2,675 per person in 2023

Non-resident visitors to Romania housed in collective tourist accommodation establishments spent in 2023 RON 2,675/person on average, as 50.6 percent of these travelers came to Romania for a private purpose, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, a total of 1.958 million non-resident travelers came to Romania in 2023 and stayed at tourist accommodation facilities, spending a combined RON 5.239 billion, with an average of RON 2,674.8 per person.Private travel was the main reason for the time spent in Romania by 50.6 percent of 2023 non-resident visitors, who accounted for 44.8 percent of the total expenses. Also, 49.4 percent of last year's non-resident visitors to Romania traveled for business, and their expenses represented 55.2 percent of the total.According to INS, almost 40 percent of the total number of non-residents who came to Romania in 2023 organized their stay on their own, 37.7 percent came through a travel agency, 13.4 percent opted for other ways of organizing their travel (through trade unions, for instance), while 9.6 percent organized their trip both on their own and through a travel agency.A total of 437,000 non-resident visitors checked in with Romanian collective tourist accommodation establishments in Q4 2023, spending an aggregate RON 1.315 billion (an average of RON 3,009.7/person). Of the total number of non-resident travelers who came to Romania in Q4 2023, 47 percent were traveling for business purposes, and their expenses represented 55.5 percent of the total.Accommodation accounted for the bulk of spending (48.1 percent), followed by restaurants and bars (17.7 percent) and shopping expenses (16.2 percent).53 percent of the non-resident visitors to Romania registered in Q4 2023 were traveling for private purposes, with this category accounting for 44.5 percent of the total expenses. Accommodation costs accounted for 47.6 percent of non-resident traveler spending in this period, followed by restaurant and bar expenses (17 percent), and shopping expenses (15.8 percent).

Source: Agerpres