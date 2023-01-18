Number of passengers on Bucharest airports up 82.2pct in 2022

The air traffic recorded at the two airports in the Capital City Bucharest - Henri Coanda International Airport and Bucharest-Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport - increased by 82.2pct in 2022, compared to 2021, to a number of 12,610,247 passengers, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

Also, last year, 120,745 aircraft movements (landings plus take-offs) were reported, up 30.7pct y-o-y, told Agerpres.

"The total number of passengers in 2022 is thus approaching the maximum recorded in 2019 (14.8 million passengers), representing more than 85pct. As for the number of aircraft movements, it represents about 83pct of the record value of 145,002 movements, also recorded in 2019. Of this total, 12,601,679 passengers and 102,136 aircraft movements were registered at Henri Coanda Airport," according to the same source.

According to the CNAB, the traffic values for the year 2022 are higher than those predicted, a situation found throughout commercial aviation, and which indicates a faster recovery than the market's expectations after the two pandemic years (2021 - 2022) in which both the airports and airlines, as well as related businesses.