Official investigation opens into cyber-attack on hospitals in Romania

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) has opened a criminal case in which criminal investigations are carried out in rem in connection with recent cyber-attack that affected 21 hospitals in Romania.

"On February 12, 2024, two companies providing maintenance services for the integrated information system of public hospitals in Romania notified the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror that on February 11 and 12, 2024, unidentified persons attacked the integrated information system and hardware infrastructure with a ransomware virus, which resulted in blocking the operation of the system and communications of any kind, as well as restricting access to computer databases," DIICOT reported in a press statement on Tuesday.

In this case, investigations are carried out in rem of crimes of illegal access to an information system, disruption of the operation of information systems and illegal operations using computer software or hardware.

A total of 21 hospitals using the Hippocrates computer platform were affected by the cyber-attack executed with the ransomware application Backmydata, a virus of the Phobos ransomware family, which encrypted data in the servers of these units, the National Cyber-Security Directorate (DNSC) said on Monday.

"DNSC is conducting an investigation into a cyber-attack executed with the Backmydata ransomware, a virus of the Phobos ransomware family, which encrypted data from the servers of several hospitals in Romania using the Hippocrates IT platform. We can now confirm that 21 hospitals were affected because of the attack. The Pitesti Paediatric Hospital has been affected since Saturday, February 10, 2024. The other hospitals have been affected since February 11-12, 2024," the DNSC said.