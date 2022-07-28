Officials of Romanian consulate in Solotvino attend Day of Ukrainian Statehood events in Uzhgorod

Officials of the Romanian Consulate in Solotvino, Ukraine, on Thursday attended events dedicated to the anniversary of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood in the city of Uzhgorod, the capital of the Transcarpathian region.

According to the social media page of the consulate, the staff of the Romanian consulate was invited by the State Military Administration of the Transcarpathian Region to the events organised in the centre of the city of Uzhgorod, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The series of events started with laying flowers at the monument dedicated to the first president of the Carpathian Ukraine, Augustin Voloshin. Next was a ceremony of raising the Ukrainian state flag, during which the national anthem of Ukraine was sung, and a short sports show presented by young people of Transcarpathia and Donbas."

Also attending the events were Chairman of the State Military Administration of the Transcarpathia region Victor Mykyta, Chairman of the Council of the Transcarpathia Region Volodimir Chubirko, Uzhgorod Mayor Bogdan Andriiv, Ukrainian soldiers and police officers, members of the consular corps from Transcarpathia, the media and a large local public.