Orban gov't likely to resort to taking responsibility to keep things moving

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said Monday that it may be possible in some instances his cabinet will makes use of taking responsibility before Parliament to keep things moving.

"There are instances in which we may make use of taking responsibility, such as postponing the entry into force of the law that provides for the early retirement of about 2,800 magistrates. (...) If that cannot be adopted through the normal parliamentary procedure, it is possible that we might take responsibility," said Orban, at the Parliament House.He also indicated that the government will put forth a proposal for Romania's European commissioner after talks with President Iohannis and the candidate is heard by the specialist committees of Parliament."We will make the decision to appoint a candidate as soon as possible, after consulting with the President of Romania and requesting the hearing of the Romanian Parliament," said Orban.At the same time, the appointment of the chief prosecutors is another priority of the government."We will certainly pass a government decision to increase the minimum wage after a thorough and serious analysis that can be done in a short time and after consulting with the social partners," added Orban.