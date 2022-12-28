Over 1,000 contraventional sanctions applied by the Highway Brigade Police, between December 19-26

The police with the Highway Brigade applied, between December 19-26, 1,089 contraventional sanctions to those who did not comply with the legislation, as part of the actions to prevent road accidents and ensure the flow of traffic, informs a press release from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police sent to AGERPRES.

"217 penalties were applied to people who exceeded the legal speed limit and 166 to those who did not use their seat belts. Also, 34 penalties were applied for technical defects, five for irregular overtaking and 153 for non-compliance with the law regarding the establishment of the framework for the application of the rules on the driving periods, breaks and rest periods of drivers and the use of devices for recording their activity," the source informs.The police detained 47 driver's licenses, of which eight for speeding, four for alcohol, one for driving in the opposite direction, five for illegal overtaking and 13 for driving in the emergency lane.At the same time, 37 registration certificates were withdrawn, and 10 offenses were found.