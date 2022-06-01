Over 11,800 Ukrainians have entered Romania on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, 74,662 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,862 Ukrainian citizens (up by 20% compared to the previous day).

At the border with Ukraine, 4,656 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (increasing by 12.9%), and 943 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania by 943 Ukrainian citizens (down by 0.9%), the source says in a release sent to AGERPRES.Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis (February 24th) and until Wednesday, at 00:00, at national level, 1,087,995 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.Also, since February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,122,524 Ukrainians have entered our country.