Over 1.277 million jobs filled in public institutions and authorities in March 2023 (Ministry of Finance)

The number of posts filled in Romania's public institutions and authorities was 1,277,054 in March 2023, by 470 more than in the previous month, 63.88% of them in the central public administration, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF), consulted by AGERPRES.

Of the total 815,788 employees in the central public administration, 600,805 worked in institutions financed entirely from the state budget (by 76 employees more compared to February 2023).

The highest number of occupied posts was in the Ministry of Education - 295,367 (295,222 in February 2023), the Ministry of Internal Affairs - 125,184 (125,548 in the previous month), the Ministry of National Defence - 71,989 (71,902 in February 2023), the Ministry of Finance - 24,695 (24,709 in February) and the Ministry of Health - 18,202 (18,195 in the previous month).

At the same time, as many as 461,266 people worked in local public administration in March (plus 136), of whom 281,482 in institutions financed entirely from local budgets (up 434) and 179,784 in institutions financed entirely or partially from own revenues (down 166).