Over 150 trucks leave Romania through Siret border crossing on Wednesday

Over 150 trucks left Romania on Wednesday through the Siret Border Crossing Point, after heavy trucks traffic was closed for two days due to protests by farmers and transporters, according to data centralised by the Suceava Territorial Border Police Service (STPF).

According to the authorities in Suceava, the transit of trucks on the way out of Romania to Ukraine has been taking place, since Wednesday morning, in columns of ten trucks per hour, while on the way into Romania it is completely blocked.

"On January 17, 2024, between 10:00-23:59, in PTF Siret, border formalities were carried out on the way out of Romania for 155 trucks," spokesperson of STPF Suceava Alina Petraru told AGERPRES.

STPF statistics show that on January 17, 1,829 people entered Romania through the Siret border crossing point, of whom 1,278 were Ukrainian citizens, and 519 means of transport, including cars, vans, minibuses or coaches.

