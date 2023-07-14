Over 5 million Ukrainians enter Romania since start of war

More than 5 million Ukrainians have entered Romania since the beginning of the war, according to the data provided by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

"Thursday, on the inbound, there were 147,517 people, of which 17,503 were Ukrainian citizens. Thus, starting on 10.02.2022, nationwide, 5,016,340 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania," the quoted source mentions.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 280,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 70,200 means of transport, carried out formalities through the border points throughout the country on Thursday, both inbound and outbound.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 67 illegal acts (37 offences and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the total value of fines goes up to approximately 17,000 RON.

Goods were confiscated, with a total value of approximately 495,000 RON.

On Thursday, 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

AGERPRES