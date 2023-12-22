Particularly warm Christmas weather throughout Romania

The weather will be particularly warm for Christmas throughout the country, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 17 degrees Celsius, National Meteorological Administration (ANM) Director General Elena Mateescu told AGERPRES on Friday.

"On Monday, December 25, for Christmas, we expect particularly warm weather. We are talking about temperatures that will range from 8 to 17 degrees Celsius across the country, which means a significant jump of 14 degrees above normal. There will also be wind gusts in the lower relief areas, with speeds of 45 to 55 km/h, and gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in the high mountains. On Tuesday, December 26, we expect temperatures of 12 - 16 degrees Celsius, with 15 - 16 degrees in the capital. Indeed, we will have a warm Christmas, as we are used to have in recent years, to talk about the Christmas and New Year's Eve period of warmer weather than usual. Basically, the last few winters have also brought us warmer weather this time of year, at least in the lower elevations, and unfortunately without snow cover," she said, agerpres reports.

However, winter sports enthusiasts will be able to enjoy themselves, because the snow cover in the mountains will be consistent.

"This time, winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy themselves, because the snow cover in the mountains will be consistent, given the latest warnings, after which more significant amounts of snow fell especially in the mountain area, at altitudes above 1,500 meters," said the ANM head.In the Capital as well weather will be warmer, more than 10 degrees above normal, with temperatures rising to 18 degrees on Monday and Tuesday."It will be warm in Bucharest, too. If on Sunday we count on 10 - 11 degrees, already on Monday and Tuesday we expect 17 - 18 degrees in Bucharest, with a weather that will be characterised at least by gusts of wind on Sunday, between 40 - 50 km/h, with a temporarily variable sky, but the weather will be significantly warmer, as I mentioned, with more than 10 degrees than what would be normal for this period," she said.