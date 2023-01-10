Pharma companies: There are sufficient stockpiles of ibuprofen, paracetamol, antivirals, antibiotics in Romania

About 20 local and international pharma companies said on Tuesday at a meeting with officials of the Romanian Ministry of Health and the National Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices that there are sufficient stockpiles of medicines containing ibuprofen, paracetamol, antivirals and antibiotics in Romania, including for use in children, and all pharma companies have increased production of these preparations since last year to meet demand, told Agerpres.

PRIMER - the Employers' Association of Industrial Manufacturers of Medicines in Romania - said in a statement that it had a discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Health and the National Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices on shortages of medicines that contain ibuprofen, paracetamol, antivirals (oseltamivir) and antibiotics (amoxicillin + clavulanic acid).

"Approximately 20 local and international pharma companies were present who confirmed with actual figures that there are sufficient stockpiles of these preparations, including for use in children. It was also explained that all pharma companies have increased their production of these preparations since last year precisely to do better and meet demand," the statement reads.

PRIMER says that in November and December, the monthly consumption of pediatric ibuprofen solutions was about 550,000 boxes, that of pediatric paracetamol solutions - 300,000 boxes, and that of paracetamol tablets - approximately 1.2 million boxes, up about 50% over the same period of 2021.

According to PRIMER, the meeting emphasised the need for correct communication regarding the existence of many brands that contain these substances and the recommendation that, when a brand of medicine is not found in a pharmacy, to accept with confidence the advice of the pharmacist for a substitute.

PRIMER also says that "in the pharmaceutical industry there are no different standards, all medicines, regardless of trade name, contain the same active substance with proven efficiency, quality and safety."

It adds that it is necessary to avoid panic buying and storing these products away as that could lead to real shortages.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, after a meeting with pharmaceutical distributors, that there is no paracetamol or ibuprofen shortage in Romania, adding that a procedure will be established by which all pharmacies will be supplied with any available form of these drugs, regardless of the trade name.

"The conclusion is that there is no shortage of paracetamol or ibuprofen. At the moment, compared with other countries, Romania is not facing such problems as there are pharmaceutical companies manufacturing both substances here in our country that can be used in adults and in children," said Rafila.