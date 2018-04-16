stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PICCJ - "Revolution" File: Ion Iliescu officially accepted measures of a military nature - some diversionary

Ex-President Ion Iliescu accepted, including at an official level, such measures of a military nature, including some that had an "obvious diversionary nature," showed a Tuesday press release of the General Prosecutor's Office, which specifies that the judges ruled to extend the criminal proceedings for crimes against humanity against the former President of the National Salvation Front Council (CFSN), for facts he allegedly committed over December 27-31 1989, in the case of which there is no need of previous authorization.

