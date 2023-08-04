PM Ciolacu congratulates Romanian firefighters who operated in Greece

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated the Romanian rescuers who ended their mission in Greece on Friday for their "selflessness, courage and efforts" and conveyed much success to the Romanian firefighters who, starting Friday, replace them to continue the mission of helping the population and authorities to extinguish fires in Greece.

"Romania and Europe stand in solidarity with the Greek people, who are in need of support, and we hope that, together, we will bring things back to normal as soon as possible!" said Marcel Ciolacu on Friday in a post on the government's Facebook page, Agerpres reports.

Romania sent on Friday to Greece a new specialized module for extinguishing forest fires, in the context of massive wildfires faced by the Greek state lately. 90 Romanian firefighters from the inspectorates for emergency situations will replace colleagues who participated in a similar mission in the last two weeks, within the European Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, and who return to Romania on Friday.