PM Ciolacu: I support the amendment extending the cap on markups on basic food prices

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he supports the amendment tabled on Monday in Parliament by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) extending until December 21capping markups on basic food prices.

"I support the amendment tabled today in Parliament by PSD, an amendment that extends capping markups on basic food prices until December 31, 2024! It is an absolutely justified measure until inflation dips below 5% at the end of the year, according to BNR data. In the coming days, we will also come up with an improved mechanism for capping energy and gas prices, which will provide additional help to both the population and the economy throughout 2026. PSD is the only party that comes up with concrete solutions to stabilise prices, this being the most important expectation of Romanians in 2024," the PSD leader wrote in a social media post on Monday.