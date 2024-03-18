Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu: I support the amendment extending the cap on markups on basic food prices

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

PM Ciolacu: I support the amendment extending the cap on markups on basic food prices

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he supports the amendment tabled on Monday in Parliament by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) extending until December 21capping markups on basic food prices.

"I support the amendment tabled today in Parliament by PSD, an amendment that extends capping markups on basic food prices until December 31, 2024! It is an absolutely justified measure until inflation dips below 5% at the end of the year, according to BNR data. In the coming days, we will also come up with an improved mechanism for capping energy and gas prices, which will provide additional help to both the population and the economy throughout 2026. PSD is the only party that comes up with concrete solutions to stabilise prices, this being the most important expectation of Romanians in 2024," the PSD leader wrote in a social media post on Monday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.