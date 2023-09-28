PM Ciolacu: Major works on railway infrastructure in Port of Constanta, strengthening its strategic role

The Government will approve the start of the expropriation procedure in the case of the essential project aimed at modernising the railway infrastructure of the Port of Constanta, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, saying that the works will allow the Port of Constanta to strengthen its strategic role, especially in terms of grain exports.

"The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, is still working at full speed on an essential project. It is the modernisation of the railway infrastructure in the port of Constanta. Today we are approving the start of the expropriation procedure. This will allow the first two stages of these major railway infrastructure works to consolidate the strategic role of the port of Constanta, especially in terms of grain exports," Ciolacu said at the beginning of the Executive meeting.

The agenda of the Government meeting includes a draft decision on the initiation of expropriation procedures of all privately owned real estate, the list of state-owned real estate, as well as the list of real estate owned by the administrative-territorial units located on the site that constitutes the expropriation corridor of the public utility work of national interest "Modernisation of the railway infrastructure in the Port of Constanta": Stage 1 - Valu lui Traian and Stage 2, located within the administrative-territorial units of Agigea, Constanta and Valu lui Traian - Constanta County.