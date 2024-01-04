PM Ciolacu says pensions increased by 13.8pct to enter payment on Friday

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the payment of pensions increased by 13.8% will start on Friday.

"Even though we are facing a very important election year, I would like to promise nothing that we cannot deliver. We must continue to put Romania and Romanians first in all our decisions. The first commitment this year will be to pensioners. Tomorrow we will start paying pensions increased by 13.8%. Also, for those who receive their pension on a card, this will happen in the next few days," said Prime Minister Ciolacu.

He added that this is the first pension increase of the year, followed in September by the recalculation, "which will do justice to millions of pensioners."