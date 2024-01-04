 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciolacu says pensions increased by 13.8pct to enter payment on Friday

Inquam Photos / George Calin
ciolacu, parlament

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the payment of pensions increased by 13.8% will start on Friday.

"Even though we are facing a very important election year, I would like to promise nothing that we cannot deliver. We must continue to put Romania and Romanians first in all our decisions. The first commitment this year will be to pensioners. Tomorrow we will start paying pensions increased by 13.8%. Also, for those who receive their pension on a card, this will happen in the next few days," said Prime Minister Ciolacu.

He added that this is the first pension increase of the year, followed in September by the recalculation, "which will do justice to millions of pensioners."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.