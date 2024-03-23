PM Ciolacu: There is an investment gap between regions, we're trying to balance it

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Friday in Timisoara that there is an investment gap between certain regions of the country, but expressed the hope that it will be covered in a short time through various investment projects.

"We started this morning from Moldova, on the Moldavia motorway, much promised for 30 years, and we must be honest: there is an investment gap at the moment in your area (Timisoara, editor's note), the area of Oradea and Moldavia. It brings a balance to the development of the regions at the moment. We hope that this gap will be closed as soon as possible. The three regional hospitals - in Craiova, Iasi and Cluj - have also been signed for. So it becomes a uniform development. In other words, we have a flag," said Marcel Ciolacu, Agerpres informs.

On Friday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, together with Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, visited several large infrastructure sites in the country and noted that the works on the Timisoara South Beltway and the Moldavia Motorway are being carried out by a Romanian constructor, appreciating their determination to complete the works earlier. In this context, he congratulated Minister Grindeanu for the way in which work is being done on large infrastructure projects.

"I congratulate him for having fulfilled a 30-year promise, the Moldavia Motorway, in the works. And the fact that absolutely all over Romania at the moment work is being done on large infrastructure," PM Ciolacu said.