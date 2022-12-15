PM Ciuca at OECD session: Romania sees accession to OECD as catalyst for reforms, engine of change

Romania doesn't see the accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a purpose in itself, but as a catalyst for reforms, an engine of changes at the entire level of society, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, within the meeting of the OECD Council, told Agerpres.

"As it is highlighted in the Economic Survey of the OECD regarding Romania, in less than 20 years, Romania has halved the difference from the OECD average regarding the GDP per capita, from almost 70 percent to approximately 35 percent. The population exposed to poverty or social exclusion dropped to 30 percent in 2020, from almost 50 percent, 13 years ago. I can provide other numbers: in the last 30 years, Romania's Gross Domestic Product increased nine times, the highest increase in the European Union. The growth continues, despite the crises we are confronted with. Most recent economic forecast of the OECD anticipates an increase of Romania's GDP of 6.5 percent for 2022, which reflects a strong recovery following the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Ciuca stated.

In this context, the Executive head highlighted the good collaboration with the OECD so far.

"I know that this process doesn't start from scratch. Throughout the years, the Romanian institutions have collaborated with the OECD structures and your expertise was of great help in many areas, of which I can mention several, namely: corporate and public governance, competition, investments, state-owned enterprises, fiscal policy, education, environment, assistance for development," Ciuca stated.

Moreover, he added that for Romania, the accession to the OECD doesn't only mean joining the group of countries where 70pct of global trade and 90pct of global direct investments take place, but also new opportunities.

"The opportunity to share experiences with similar countries from North and South America, Asia, Oceania, as well as with our European partners. The accession means joining the group of countries that believe in the same values. We will work together with the 26 committees, with the Secretariat (...) and with you, the member states - so that the accession process unfolds in the best possible conditions. In times of crisis, more than ever, it's important that countries with a similar vision, be united and support each other. Romania offers a concrete proof that it is such a country. Our democratic path, of the last 30 years, has proven this thing, our action since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, for defending the fundamental values, confirmed it. After joining NATO and the integration in the EU, the accession to the OECD represents a benchmark in further accelerate Romania's adaptation to the 21st century," PM Ciuca stated.

The PM mentioned that there are still matters which require close attention, such as "the growth of inflation" and reviewed the measures taken by the Government in order to protect "the most vulnerable persons" and help them overcome "these hard times," as well as the earmark in 2022 of the highest investment budget in the last 30 years of almost 18 billion EUR, aiming to relaunch the Romanian economy and to support of the business milieu.

He also added that the Romanian Government is determined to use every Euro of the almost 90 billion provided by the EU though the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

In this context, the Executive head emphasized the efforts which Romania made to support the Ukrainian refugees, as well as the alignment to international efforts to prevent the deepening of the global food crisis caused by Russia's invasion in Ukraine, by facilitating the transport and transit of Ukrainian grains to international markets.

He also mentioned the support for the Republic of Moldova.

"We are carefully watching what is happening in the Republic of Moldova. In order to help the Republic of Moldova, Romania has set up a Support Platform, together with Germany and France, whom we are grateful to for this thing. At bilateral level, today, Romania ensures almost 90 percent of the energy consumption necessary of the Republic of Moldova, Romania's Gas Infrastructure also provides to the Republic of Moldova an alternative route for alternative supply," Ciuca stated.

PM Ciuca also conveyed that Romania supports a decisive collective action, with the involvement of all relevant interested parties, in order to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda and that of the Paris Agreement.

Romania filed on Thursday, to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the initial memorandum regarding the country joining the OECD.