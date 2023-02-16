PM Ciuca: Gov't endorses completion of development project of Sibiu International Airport within the set deadline

The Government supports the completion of the modernization and development project of the infrastructure of the Sibiu International Airport within the set deadline, because the development of the county and the entire region is closely linked to the modernization of the transport infrastructure, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

The Executive head is on a working visit, on Thursday, to the counties of Sibiu and Alba, being scheduled to tour a series of landmarks and participate in the workings of the General Assembly of the National Union of County Council in Romania, told Agerpres.

"I started the visit to Sibiu with an applied discussion about the modernization and development project of the infrastructure of the International Airport of this city, an investment of over 270 million RON, supported through European and national funds, which reached the first stage of execution. The Sibiu International Airport is among the most important air transit points of Romania, taking the 6th place in the rankings of airports regarding the passenger traffic in 2022, with over 620 thousand passenger taken and taking the first 8 places for air cargo traffic. At the end of this year, when the works are expected to be completed, the airport will practically triple its capacity of passengers, will have new terminals, the extension of the landing strip, high-performance equipment for security control, to the current standards, including by reconfiguring the access to the airport," the prime minister stated, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

He brought to mind that besides the co-funding of almost 25 million lei from the state budget, the Gov't also included, last year, the Sibiu Airport among the beneficiaries of a state aid scheme approved by the European Commission and designed to support the airline operators affected by the traffic restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the same register, we have allocated to the Sibiu Airport another 1.4 million lei from the Budget Reserve Fund at the Government's disposal, provided in the state budget for 2022. At the Gov't level, we support the completion of this project within the set deadline because the development of the county and the entire region is closely linked to the modernization of the transport infrastructure," Nicolae Ciuca highlighted.