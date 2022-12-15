PM Ciuca: We hope to comply with OECD motto: better policies for better lives

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted, on Thursday, to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) the initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the OECD, emphasizing that the motto of the organization is "better policies for better lives" and that the Romanian authorities want to achieve this goal, told Agerpres.

"Before the end of the year, we manage to hand over the initial memorandum. It is the end of the first stage and from now on it is the start of the part through which we will confirm technically and respond to all the aspects that will be presented to the specialized committees of the OECD for clarifications and to present the progress which we did in order to meet the OECD standards. It is a difficult year in a difficult international context, both in terms of security and from an economic point of view, and we, Romanians, know it very well, being in the vicinity of the war which Russia, unprovoked and illegally, is carrying against Ukraine. As such, in all the steps we have undertaken, we have taken into account that through this accession process we have the opportunity to work closely with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and we have the opportunity to learn and reform the entire society to OECD standards," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that, by joining the OECD, the Romanian Government committed itself to a process of "modernization, transformation, reform" at the level of the entire society.

"We are discussing a wide spectrum of fields: education, investments, competition, governance, environmental policies, public governance, corporate governance. These are the fields that we have undertaken to modernize to the level of OECD standards. Practically, through everything we will do from now on, we hope to fit in with the OECD motto: better policies for better lives," said Nicolae Ciuca.