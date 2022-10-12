PM Ciuca: We must stay united and in solidarity, support Ukraine and prevent war expansion

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday, while on a visit to the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu - Brasov County, that the "unprovoked, illegal and premeditated" war of aggression against Ukraine is the most important threat to the allies since World War II, and emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in supporting Ukraine and preventing the expansion of the war.

"First of all, allow me to express my country's gratitude for the presence in Romania of the nearly 200 Dutch servicemen. Their efforts, together with their French, Belgian and Romanian colleagues, for building and operating the allied battle group are highly appreciated by Romanians. This contribution to NATO's deterrence and defense posture in Romania is extremely important, because it represents a clear proof to Russia that our alliance is solid, united and capable of defending its territory and values. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has irreversibly changed our relationship with Russia," Ciuca declared in front of the Romanian, Dutch, Belgian and French troops deployed to the "Getica" National Joint Training Center, Agerpres informs.

The Romanian Prime Minister said that the effects of Russia's war extend both to neighboring allied countries and to vulnerable states and that the lesson learned is that aggression has significant negative effects on the European Union and NATO.

"We adopted a firm and determined position towards Russia, aiming to internationally isolate it by supporting tough sanctions and ensuring that they are implemented, advocating wider support from democracies worldwide. Romania supported all the EU sanction packages, including the most recent one, the eighth," Nicolae Ionel Ciuca said.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited on Wednesday the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu together with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.