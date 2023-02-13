 
     
PM Ciuca welcomes Land of Bavaria PM Soder at Victoria Governmental Palace

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Land of Bavaria PM Markus Soder, who is paying a visit to Romania, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Monday, told Agerpres.

The two high officials will have a head-to-head meeting, followed by a plenary meeting of the two delegations.

The two PMs will afterwards hold joint press statements and they will sign a Declaration on consolidating bilateral relations between Romania and the Land of Bavaria.

Markus Soder will also be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday.

