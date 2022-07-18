PM Ciuca: 'World Bank's economic growth's prognosis confirms Romanian economy's positive trend'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the World Bank's economic growth prognosis at an annual average of 5.2% for the period 2022 - 2030 confirms the "positive trend" of the Romanian economy and the long-term development potential.

"These are the features of a healthy economy, of a progress based on investments, anchored in reform projects and in perspective objectives such as strengthening the membership of the EU, NATO and joining the Organization for Development and Economic Cooperation," Ciuca said on Monday, according to a post on the government's Facebook page.

The prime minister added that the Government has assumed the start of "ambitious" reforms, with quantifiable results in the medium and long term, Agerrpes.ro informs.

"The reforms started by the implementation of the 'Educated Romania' project, the expansion of digitization, the preparation of the transition to the green economy, the fiscal consolidation are awaited by the citizens and represent solid arguments to attract new investment projects with national and foreign capital. Together with the financing of over 90 billion euros in the next years from European funds, Romania will continue the prospects of development and recovery of the gaps compared to the European states," the prime minister said.

According to him, the measures taken in the first months of the government receive "phase validations" from both national and external institutions.

"Data from the National Institute of Statistics indicate an economic growth of 5.2% in the first quarter of this year, as well as from the European Commission, which improved the economic growth forecast for this year to 3.9%. The data of the specialists are a proof of the confidence in the Romanian economy, as well as of the fact that we are on the right path regarding the Government's policies of modernization, development and improvement of the citizens' lives," Nicolae Ciuca stressed.