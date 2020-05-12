PM Orban's message on International Nurses Day: Their work fully deserves our appreciation and respect

In a message on the occasion of the International Nurses Day, observed on May 12, Premier Ludovic Orban expresses his "appreciation and respect" for this professional category.

"Every year, May 12 is dedicated to the nurses around the world, whose work fully deserves our appreciation and respect. Particularly this year, we have all seen their effort, involvement, courage, professionalism and even their suffering in the front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus, alongside the doctors and the other categories of medical workers. This is indispensable work, but often exposed to risks even to their own health, as is the case now, during the pandemic," Ludovic Orban said in his message.

According to the Premier, the work of nurses also requires "a lot of training", given "the technological evolution in recent years, which has also left its mark on this activity".

"Moreover, being a nurse means loving people, empathizing with their suffering, fighting for their health and their lives to the last stand. Many nurses around the world have fallen themselves victims to the pandemic, we've had such cases in Romania as well, and we express our deep regret for this. In support of the essential activity carried out by this professional category in Romania, the government has made every effort to make sure they have the necessary protective equipment, but also to provide additional financial support for those directly involved in the activities related to the fight against the coronavirus. Thank you, we appreciate and we support you!," Orban wrote.