PNL announces that it is willing to ally with AUR against PSD

President of PNL Vâlcea, Cristian Buican, stated in a press conference last weekend that he wants to form an alliance "with anyone" to eliminate the "PSD mafia" from the county.

According to local media, when asked if the alliance also includes a pre-electoral collaboration with AUR, Buican said, "Were you not paying attention? Yes, ma'am. With anyone. To eliminate the mafia from the county, we form an alliance with anyone. I publicly invite everyone!"

The leader of Valcea liberals was asked how he reconciles the PNL's national-level affirmation which accuses AUR of Russian interference, Buican said, "What does the goat have to do with the cabbage?"

Regarding the rally in Suceava, organized by his fellow liberal Gheorghe Flutur against AUR and extremism, Cristian Buican said it was about European extremism and that Flutur "did not name any parties."

The party reiterated on the Facebook page of PNL Vâlcea that an alliance with AUR is not excluded: "Within the context of collaboration, the liberal leader mentioned that he does not exclude a possible alliance with AUR or other parties, with the common goal of countering the influence of the PSD. "For victory, a coalition of all forces, including AUR, against the PSD is possible. And I have declared it before, and I declare it again: We form a coalition with anyone who shares our objective of eliminating this PSD mafia that has subjugated Vâlcea county," stated the deputy Cristian Buican, president of PNL Vâlcea.

