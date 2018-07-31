National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Ovidiu Raetchi says that the image of the Interior Ministry is badly affected by "PSD [Social Democratic Party, e.n.]'s political pressures", and the mandate of the relevant minister, Carmen Dan, is a "nightmare for the relationship between the Interior Ministry and the citizens".

"Obviously, the inconsistent and unpredictable manner in which the Police acted in the case of the Swedish-registered car is based on PSD's political pressures. It is abnormal in a state governed by the rule of law to draw up a criminal case, although you admit that you do not understand if the deed is incriminated. A criminal sanction must be based on a clear, predictable law that you recognize and apply immediately, not one that you improvise along the way. The direct result of this action is that the Police's reputation and the citizens' trust in the institutions subordinated to the Interior Ministry are fast dropping, the effect being unfair for the employees of good faith, experienced and well trained at the level of the Interior Ministry," Raetchi says in a press release issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES.He points out that the "politicization attempts" of some institutions subordinated to the Interior Ministry should be stopped and gives some examples in which he claims that abuses have been committed against citizens.Thus, the liberal indicates the politicization of the General Directorate for Internal Protection by its being passed under the exclusive control of Carmen Dan, noting that, according to the press, the Service allegedly monitored, in 2011, the business deals that Liviu Dragnea did with the state through Teldrum, which is why it had to be taken over by PSD.Raetchi also mentions the support of Carmen Dan for a bill by which the Gendarmerie would have turned into a judicial investigation body, the stakes being the restriction of civic freedoms; the disproportionate use of force by the gendarmes in the anti-PSD protests, when PSD politicians accused the Gendarmerie of "betrayal", the use of gendarmes to ensure Liviu Dragnea's guard at the High Court in the case in which he was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months with execution; bypassing the informational protection structures within the ministry by Carmen Dan - for fear of the "parallel state" - and the use of the services of some civilians who staged the "Microphone" scandal, with embarrassing effects hard to describe for the ministry specialists; the use of the phrase "coup d'etat" by Interior Minister Carmen Dan during the internal war in the PSD between Liviu Dragnea and Sorin Grindeanu, a fact unacceptable for the position she holds and which could generate uncontrollable actions of the public order system; the presentation by Minister Carmen Dan of an official list of people who supported the anti-PSD protests in February 2017, a gesture that, coming from the head of the Interior Ministry, was, according to the liberal, a Soviet-like intimidation action."In conclusion, the image of the Interior Ministry is badly affected by mistakes in recent years, mistakes generated by PSD's pressures. Major efforts will be needed to erase the memory of Carmen Dan's mandate and regain public confidence," the PNL deputy concludes.