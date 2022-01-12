PNL's Citu: Each government should be able to appoint its own set of administration officials

Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday evening that he will propose that the public administration reform should come not only with higher flexibility of the positions, but also allow each government to appoint its own team to work with, because high-standard performance is difficult with the line-up left from the former government, Agerpres reports.

"I think it's very important that we should be able to make things more flexible in administration. For example, if a Liberal government comes to power, let it come with a set of Liberal administration officials. If a Social Democrat government takes over, it should be able to bring its own line-up, because very often we have a Liberal government that has to work with the Social Democrat set and things don't turn out well. It's a good thing, because I'm telling you: it's complicated, it's difficult for a Liberal government to deliver with a Social Democrat team. (...) I think this is important and I will raise this aspect for discussion as regards the reform of the public administration," Citu told national broadcaster TVR1.The PNL Chairman also wants directors to no longer stay in office for decades, and employees to be able to get job promotions."I want more flexibility as regards public sector employees, so that for instance a general manager is no longer glued to that position for 25 years and cannot be moved out of office even if they don't do anything. There are things that need to be improved, we don't need to reinvent the wheel, the European Commission has all sorts of examples of such criteria or ways to help people, because we need to look at flexibility also as a way of helping people with their career, be able to move from one department to another, advance faster, so it's not just about negative things, it's about positive things too," Citu explained.The Liberal head believes that public administration reform must be coupled with performance-based pay reform, and says he is more interested in the success of this initiative than in opinion polls once these measures are announced.