PNL's Ciuca on party switchers: They are deserters, they are not politicians

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday in Focsani, speaking about party switching, that those who choose to take this step "are political deserters, they are not politicians", Agerpres reports.

According to him, the impression that they could get more by switching parties is false, because European funds are given only in compliance with the procedures and regulations in force.

"This way in which politics is done and attempts are made to obtain results in elections, by poaching mayors, by pushing them to fit into this party switching path is absolutely difficult to understand, sick for a long time and I do not even know if we have any medicine to be able to treat," said Ciuca.He added that "it is embarrassing and proves the lack of steadfastness and lack of understanding of the arguments that get you engaged in a political construction, in a responsibility for the people you represent.""Folks, this issue that I am switching to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) because they give you I don't know what is absolutely false. They have nothing to give. And believe me, I speak from experience. They can't give them anything. That they get some money from the Reserve Fund, everybody gets. Maybe where they had an interest in impressing and getting a mayor to take the plunge, to defect, because they are nothing but political deserters, to defect from one political party and go to another for some people, they are not politicians and do not deserve our attention in any way. What can you do with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands? That's the value of a mayor? I have seen mayors who have dignity and a spine and who really care about projects and care about citizens. Projects at the Ministry of Development, at CNI cannot happen because the funds are well structured and assigned to each project. It's just a delusion. I personally talked to the minister of development, and he told me that nothing happens without following the procedures, rules and regulations in force."Ciuca and the Secretary General of PNL, Lucian Bode, were in Focsani on Saturday, where they attended a meeting of the leadership of the PNL Vrancea County Board of Directors.