PNL's Gorghiu: Safety of minors is a priority for current majority

PNL (National Liberal Party Senator Alina Gorghiu has said that the Chamber of Deputies voted on Thursday the imprescription of serious crimes such as slavery, trafficking in human beings and minors, pimping, sexual aggression and torture represent "another important signal that confirms that for the current majority, the safety of people, especially minors, is a priority."

"Slavery, trafficking in human beings, trafficking in minors, pimping, sexual aggression and torture are no longer prescribed. The authors of these serious offences will respond before justice, irrespective of the term that has passed since the deed. Parliament voted in this respect. It is a another important signal that confirms that for the current majority, the safety of people, especially minors, is a priority," said Alina Gorghiu, in a press release, reports agerpres.