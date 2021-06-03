 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Gorghiu: Safety of minors is a priority for current majority

Facebook
Alina Gorghiu

PNL (National Liberal Party Senator Alina Gorghiu has said that the Chamber of Deputies voted on Thursday the imprescription of serious crimes such as slavery, trafficking in human beings and minors, pimping, sexual aggression and torture represent "another important signal that confirms that for the current majority, the safety of people, especially minors, is a priority."

"Slavery, trafficking in human beings, trafficking in minors, pimping, sexual aggression and torture are no longer prescribed. The authors of these serious offences will respond before justice, irrespective of the term that has passed since the deed. Parliament voted in this respect. It is a another important signal that confirms that for the current majority, the safety of people, especially minors, is a priority," said Alina Gorghiu, in a press release, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.