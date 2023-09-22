PNL's Gorghiu says teaming up with PSD to ensure Romania's stability 'was worth it'

Justice minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that the teaming up of the National Liberal Party (PNL) with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was "worth it", as it was "the only formula" that could ensure stability in Romania.

Asked on private broadcaster Digi24 if the PNL has any benefit from the alliance with the PSD, Gorghiu replied, "One benefit that the country has is indirectly the benefit of the Liberals. Sometimes the political cost does not necessarily translate into a loss for the party. If the question is: has the PNL lost percentages as a result of its association with the PSD? Certainly. (...) If you ask me: was this association worth it? I say yes. It was the only formula we could use to ensure stability in Romania".

She said that her choice in the elections is for the parties to be represented on separate lists, but did not rule out the possibility of a subsequent coalition after 2024.

"If you ask me how I see the future or what my choice for the future would be. Here, I have seen that there are voices in the PNL, at the leadership level, who say: a project with the PSD is a healthy project. I believe that this construction will be the one that will continue after 2024, with a PNL and a PSD in government. My political choice is the separate lists. (...) I want to have separate lists. Each party has a certain type of electorate, it has messages that do not appeal to the other electorate, but this does not rule out the possibility of a coalition after 2024 in government, as we are functioning now," said Gorghiu.