Police unions to continue protest actions until claims are met

The Police unions will continue their protest actions until their requests regarding wages will be applied, after a calendar which will be publicly communicated after the New Year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the new Central Executive Bureau of SNPPC (National Union of Police and Contractual Staff) / FSNPPC (National Trade Unions Federation of Police and Contractual Employees) met at Victoria Palace, after the the Government session ended, with the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian-Nicolae Bode, along with the Prime Minister's councilors. The meeting took place following a written request, recently addressed by FSNPPC. Our delegation submitted and amendment, in the sense of fully applying Law 153/2017 regarding wages, for the entire Defence System staff, Public Order and National Security, thus: 1/2, as of January 1, 2022 and the difference - July 1, 2022, at the latest", the unions say.According to the quoted source, there were also debates regarding all the problems that police officers are facing, the contractual staff and military/police retirees, such as: frozen bonuses and salaries, small quantum of monthly compensation for rent, neuro-psychic bonuses that were not fully granted, the problem of employing in minimum work conditions and the poor salary of the contractual staff, as well as the inadequate equipment, legal and physical protection of police officers.Furthermore, the unions also mentioned that among the problems they are facing: allocating necessary resources to improve training, Police Headquarters that do not offer adequate work conditions and generally, the necessary logistics, the major staff deficit, which presumes missions and additional tasks, involvement in the first line in combating the pandemic - without a medical risk bonus, or health and security in the line of work."We brought to attention that at the base of society, there is a need for more security, which communities cannot develop on an economic, social, medical-sanitary and cultural-educational level. At the end of the discussions, the Romanian Prime Minister ensured us, personally, regarding wages, and that he wishes to apply Law 153 in the year 2022, considering that successive extensions do not produce anything other than displease to our employees from our occupational family, implicitly street protests, thousands of court cases and emphasizing the already existing salary inequities", the press release reads.