Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomes Prime Minister Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was welcomed on Friday, within an official ceremony held at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw, by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

After the official photo is taken, the two Prime Ministers are to carry out talks. In parallel, bilateral meetings among the relevant ministers are to take place.These will be followed by inter-governmental consultations and by the signing ceremony of the Bilateral Agreement on the judicial regime of Romanian military graves located on Poland's soil and that of the Polish military graves located on Romania's soil. The agreement will be signed by National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor and Culture Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski.On Friday afternoon, Romania's and Poland's Prime Ministers will hold joint press statements.Also on Friday, there will be carried out a meeting of Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero with Romanian servicemen and representatives of the Romanian community of Poland, at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw.On Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that these are the first inter-governmental consultations between Romania and Poland in the history of their bilateral relationship."The consultations take place in the context in which both states celebrate this year their National Centennials - the Greater Union in Romania and the regaining of independence in Poland," PM Dancila stated.





Furthermore, the head of the Executive mentioned that the discussions will be aimed at the stage and outlooks of the bilateral relations, as well as the collaboration on European and international level.



The Romanian delegation, who is led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, is made up of Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Partnership Implementation Ana Birchall, Interior Minister Carmen Dan, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, National defence Minister Mihai Fifor, Agriculture Minister Peter Daea, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, Culture Minister George Ivascu, Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero and Secretary General of the Government Andreea Lambru.



"The organization of consultations for the first time in this extended ministerial format reflects the very good level achieved in recent years in the Romanian-Polish co-operation, based on the Strategic Partnership which they signed in 2009," the Government reveals.