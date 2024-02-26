Postage set marking 200th anniversary of Avram Iancu's birth to hit the stores on Tuesday

The National Stamp Company Romfilatelia announces the release, starting on Tuesday, of the anniversary postage set titled "200 Years Since Avram Iancu's Birth".

According to a Romfilatelia statement, the set consists of a postage stamp and a perforated souvenir sheet, with the face of 13 lei and 33 lei, respectively.

As a sign of tribute and appreciation for the 1848 Revolution leader nicknamed 'Bonnie Prince of the Mountains', the Romanian Parliament adopted Law No. 223 of 2023 establishing 2024 as the "Avram Iancu Year", to mark the 200th anniversary of his birth.

Avram Iancu stands out in the history of Transylvania as a spearhead of the Romanian national movement whom members of the Romanian intelligentsia such as Simion Barnutiu, Gheorghe Baritiu or Alexandru Papiu Laurian saw as an auspicious leader "capable of taking the nation forward".

Avram Iancu organized the Romanian resistance against the Hungarian troops, but after the intervention of the Austrian and Tsarist forces, he had to surrender.

"Avram Iancu's name soon became a powerful symbol of national freedom, so that his official declaration as a Hero of the Romanian Nation, on November 17, 2016, was just the acknowledgement of an indisputable truth," said Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The issue will be available in the Romfilatelia store network in Bucharest, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, as well as online at: http://romfilatelia.ro/store/.