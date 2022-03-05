Pres. Iohannis: No data now to show a scenario that Republic of Moldova would be threatened

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, in the mobile camp for refugees from northeastern Siret, that, at present, there are no data to support a scenario according to which the Republic of Moldova would be threatened.

"We start from the scenario in which this conflict will not expand, NATO will not be involved in this military conflict and neither will Romania be involved in this conflict. Our role that we see (...) we help those who take refuge, we will also help those who remain in Ukraine, and with Moldova we are between a very close relationship and we are determined that if humanitarian help is needed, to intervene there as well. We do not have data now to show a scenario that Moldova would be threatened," Iohannis said.

"We are not calculating now a scenario in which Romania is involved in the conflict or threatened. I can say one simple thing: here in Romania we are home, this is our country and here we remain," Iohannis added, informs Agerpres.