President Iohannis: Although Russia's agression united us, it still risks to polarize international scene

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized, on Friday, in Kaunas, the importance of European unity in the context of the war in Ukraine and showed that, although Russia's aggression brought together the countries at the European and transatlantic level, there is still a risk of a "polarization and fragmentation of the international scene."

We need the entire international community to stay united, because this war is not Europe's war. This war certainly affects the whole world - in terms of food and energy security, economic disruptions or when it comes to the efforts to fight climate change. We must be aware that while Russia's aggression has brought us together at the European and Transatlantic level, there is still a risk of polarization and fragmentation of the international scene. This is why, as we continue to strengthen ties with our immediate neighbourhood and with our Allies, as well as we credibly carry forward the promises of expanding the European Union, we must also further spread our message and build partnerships with countries and regions around the world, said the head of state at the international symposium "The Idea of Europe," organized by the Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas. told Agerpres.

He mentioned that the EU is the third largest economy in the world.

We need a collective effort to show that we are committed together, to show that we empathize with the difficulties of our global partners, to explain the conduct we have and to understand their positions, so that we avoid that they feel neglected, stated Iohannis.

The head of state specified that initiatives such as the Solidarity Corridors, which facilitate exports from Ukraine to world markets, including to the countries that feel the greatest need, must be promoted.

He indicated that Romania facilitated the transit of more than 7 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine and will continue to do it, as a "contribution to the management of food insecurity that can affect vulnerable countries around the globe."

Also, the head of state stated that instruments such as Free Trade Agreements, partnerships, different dialogue formats or participation in emblematic EU programmes, such as Erasmus or Horizon, should be capitalized on in order to strengthen our global ties.

It is necessary to identify the means by which we can balance our economic power on the global stage, so that we do not witness a geopolitical drift towards Russia's discourse and therefore towards authoritarianism and to the detriment of democracy. It is clear that the manner in which we respond to all these challenges will define the way the geopolitical map will look in the future, said Iohannis.

According to the head of state, the path of democracy, freedom, human rights, respect for the international order based on rules and multilateralism is the right one for a prosperous, stable and safe future.

He stated that Russia's attack is not only against Ukraine, but also against fundamental European values, values such as democracy, freedom, human rights or the sovereign exercise of rights.

The head of state emphasized that the European Union stood firmly by Ukraine in its efforts to defend European values, as well as by the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

The fact that, despite all the difficulties and pressures, these countries continue to strongly believe in their European aspirations is inspiring, impressive and proves that the "Idea of Europe" is as strong as ever, said Iohannis.

The event organized in Kaunas, the European Cultural capital of 2022, was also attended by the presidents of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Latvia, Egils Levits, and Poland, Andrzej Duda.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also sent a video message. Also, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, participated via video conference.

The President of the EC spoke about the importance of Kaunas as the European Capital in the current context and the financial aid and military assistance offered by the European Union to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine spoke about the unity of Europe in the context of the war in Ukraine.

He underscored that capping energy prices is very important. Zelenski stated that the proposal to cap the prices at 60 US dollars per barrel is rather a concession made to Russia and appreciated the proposal of the Baltic countries and Poland regarding a price cap at 30 dollars per barrel.

President Klaus Iohannis is going to participate together with his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in the summit dedicated to strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank, supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.