President Iohannis meets with new ambassadors of Thailand, Norway, Cyprus

On Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace, President Klaus Iohannis received the Ambassador Agreed of the Kingdom of Thailand, Chairat Porntipwarawet, the Ambassador Agreed of the Kingdom of Norway, Siri Beate Barry, and the Ambassador Agreed of the Republic of Cyprus, Petros Kestoras, a context in which he assured them of the support of the Romanian authorities in the actions aimed at the further development of the relations between Romania and the three states, according to the Presidential Administration.

During the meeting with the Thai ambassador, the head of state supported the intensification of relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Thailand, both politically and economically. From this perspective, President Iohannis encouraged concrete steps in future cooperation, such as the development of bilateral trade relations, also highlighting the considerable potential of the tourism field.The Presidential Administration points out that, in this context, the importance of the recent signing of the documents establishing the Romania-Thailand Chamber of Commerce, which can contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, was mentioned.In the meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador, President Iohannis welcomed the very good level of bilateral relations, emphasizing the interest in intensifying the political-diplomatic dialogue and capitalizing on opportunities in areas related to democracy and the rule of law.The head of state also spoke in favor of expanding economic cooperation, by increasing trade and by encouraging mutual investment. Against this background, the role of the Norwegian Financial Mechanism as an instrument for promoting bilateral relations was highlighted, through the diversification of concrete areas of cooperation, said the Presidential Administration. Also stressed in this meeting was the importance of continuing Romanian-Norwegian cooperation in UN multilateral fora (NATO and UN) or on topics of common interest at European level.During the meeting with the Ambassador of Cyprus, President Iohannis appreciated the state of bilateral relations and expressed interest in boosting political-diplomatic dialogue and sectoral cooperation, given that this year marks 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Regarding economic cooperation, the head of state welcomed the positive dynamics of the Cypriot economic presence in Romania, Cyprus being on the fourth place in the list of foreign investors in Romania."The President of Romania expressed concern for the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing the importance of de-escalating it through dialogue between the parties involved, as well as identifying solutions through diplomatic channels, in accordance with international law," the Presidential Administration said.President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the takeover of mandates and wished success to the new ambassadors of Thailand, Norway and Cyprus.