President Iohannis notifies CCR regarding amendments to Competition Law

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis Charlemagne

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday a notification of unconstitutionality to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the Law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance No.39/2017 regarding the actions for damages when the provisions of the competition law are breached, as well as for amending and supplementing Competition Law No.21/1996.

"Through the manner in which it was adopted, as well as through the normative content, the criticised law contravenes some constitutional norms and principles," the head of state shows in the notification sent to CCR President Valer Dorneanu.

President Iohannis mentions that this law was sent to him by Parliament for promulgation on 21 April and presents the reason for which he notified the CCR.

