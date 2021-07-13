President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Wednesday, in the Government meeting on assuming the "Educated Romania" project, the Presidential Administration announced.

Last week were finalized the public debates on the "Educated Romania" project. President Iohannis announced that this week the Government will assume, through a memorandum, the goals and objectives of the "Educated Romania" project.

"Following these days' discussions, a number of important things have emerged. First of all, the governing coalition has expressed its support for the project and right next week the Romanian Government will assume, through a memorandum, the goals and objectives of "Educated Romania" while a clear action plan, with responsibilities and deadlines for implementation is to be established," declared, last Wednesday, the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.