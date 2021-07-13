 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis participates, on Wednesday, in Government meeting on assuming "Educated Romania" project

Klaus Iohannis romania educata

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Wednesday, in the Government meeting on assuming the "Educated Romania" project, the Presidential Administration announced.

Last week were finalized the public debates on the "Educated Romania" project. President Iohannis announced that this week the Government will assume, through a memorandum, the goals and objectives of the "Educated Romania" project.

"Following these days' discussions, a number of important things have emerged. First of all, the governing coalition has expressed its support for the project and right next week the Romanian Government will assume, through a memorandum, the goals and objectives of "Educated Romania" while a clear action plan, with responsibilities and deadlines for implementation is to be established," declared, last Wednesday, the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.