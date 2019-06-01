President Iohannis: Urgent need for strategies to prevent extreme weather phenomena

In the context of the recent tragedy in Prahova County that saw four young children swept away by a flash flood, President Klaus Iohannis argues that strategies need to be devised to prevent the effects of extreme weather phenomena.

"The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, has learned with deep sorrow about the tragedy occurred in Sangeru - Prahova County, that resulted in the death of three children, while the fourth is still missing after their home was swept away by a powerful flash flood. In these difficult moments President Klaus Iohannis stands by the bereaved family and by all those who stood to suffer from the floods that have affected Romania in the last hours," reads a Saturday statement by the Presidential Administration.President Klaus Iohannis urges the authorities in charge to take all the necessary measures to help those in need of assistance."This drama, which unfortunately is not a singular case, triggers a strong alarm signal that there is an urgent need to develop strategies to prevent as far as possible the effects of extreme weather phenomena and for immediate contingency plans for the event of such extraordinary weather events," the release reads.