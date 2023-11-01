Prime minister announces talks for fast-forward digitization of Healthcare Insurance Office

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that he wants the National Healthcare Insurance Office to go digital in a fast-track process, just like in the case of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), explaining that he had on Tuesday a series of discussions on this topic with representatives of several state institutions.

"I need tools, I need the Romanian state to get involved and sort out certain things, after 32 years. How come, when a child is born, they don't have a health card? From day one to the age of 18, without a health card. Where else in the world does this happen? Anyone can have prescriptions and all kind of services settled without being entered in the digital service and without having a very clear record. Where else does this happen? We must put an end to all this," Ciolacu said on Tuesday evening on broadcaster Romania TV.

In this thread, he slammed the attacks launched through social media on the reforms announced by the government, emphasizing that he takes full responsibility for this overhaul, because "we need an orderly Romania."

"We need an orderly Romania, a Romania where everyone knows what they have to do, for us to exactly know the impacts, because they can be seen from the numbers. By the budget execution after a month or two, one should be able to see what happens at ANAF, how the customs service does, what is happening with the big taxpayers, or with the Healthcare Insurance Office. How can you govern if you don't have the necessary tools? Don't you see how much manipulation there is on social media too?," Ciolacu said.

AGERPRES