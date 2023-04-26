Prime Minister Ciuca: We're cutting down, postponing unnecessary expenses, without touching medical services, education, salaries

PM Ciuca: We're cutting down, postponing unnecessary expenses, without touching medical services, education, salaries.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday that the measures to reduce public expenses will ensure budgetary stability and the money needed to fulfill the objectives of the government programme, mentioning that medical services, education and incomes of employees will not be affected, but it is taken into account the cutting down of spending on goods and services, cars , furniture, told Agerpres.

"A series of questions have been asked in view of clarifying the natural aspects and I even consider them very natural related to those discussions regarding public expenses. With all the responsibility, as we did last year when we had to manage a very difficult year, this year we are doing nothing but taking those measures to ensure budgetary stability and to make sure we have the necessary money to achieve the objectives according to the government programme," Nicolae Ciuca stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He stated that measures need to be further taken in order to ensure the budgetary stability and investments.

"As such, I believe it is absolutely necessary and responsible to communicate to all citizens that through these measures we do nothing but cutting down and postponing those expenses that are not absolutely necessary. We made the necessary specifications related to the area, namely: goods and services, cars, furniture and other expenses that must be very well managed, without affecting medical services, education, without affecting the reduction of employees' incomes, and I want this to be as clearly understood as possible by everyone," the prime minister added.

Ciuca showed that this balance is also needed in 2023.

"The figures we have today on the table related to 2022 prove us that there were measures which ensured economic growth, ensured stability, we have made Romania the most stable country in the region and it creates us the prospects to have confidence that we can further count on economic growth and ensure the fulfillment of the objectives of the government programme," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca added.