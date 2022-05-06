PSD's Ciolacu: I don't have a special pension and I'll never will; I am against it

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Friday stated that he has no special pension and will never have one, adding that the Parliament will take into account the observations of the Constitutional Court on the law regarding the granting of special pensions to MPs, after which a new bill will be tabled urgently.

"I don't have a special pension. And I will never have one. Because I always resigned before I had a full term as a MP. Therefore, I can speak openly on this subject. I have always been against these privileges. I have promoted several laws on taxing or cutting down special pensions as PSD leader. I will do the same this time," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the decision of the Constitutional Court on the law on special pensions for MPs "is binding" and Parliament will take it into account.

The Romanian Constitutional Court explained on Thursday that the law by which the special pensions of parliamentarians were eliminated was adopted in one day, "in violation of all the deadlines," "which represents a violation of the adoption procedure as a whole."

According to a press release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES, at Thursday's meeting, the Constitutional Court, while conducting a control of the laws after promulgation, with a majority of votes, admitted the constitutionality challenge and found that Law No. 7/2021 modifying Law No. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators is unconstitutional.