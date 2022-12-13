Regrettable blockage of Romania's accession to Schengen - topic discussed by President Iohannis with EU Ambassadors accredited in Bucharest

The regrettable and unjustified blockage of Romania's accession to the Schengen area was one of the topics of Tuesday's meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the Ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the completion of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, within the meeting, there were tackled were mainly topical issues of the European agenda, including in view of the European Council meeting of 15 December.

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU for its efforts in respect to advancing the European agenda in an extremely difficult period, marked by the development of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and its complex consequences, the quoted source mentions.

The head of state showed that Romania continued, throughout this year of challenges to concretely contribute to the security of the European Union and its citizens, understanding, since the beginning, that in this complicated context, the duty of the European states is to maintain unity, offer mutual support and solidarity, the release also showed, Agerpres informs.

In this context, President Iohannis mentioned the "regrettable and unjustified" blockage of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, which is contrary to these principles and realities proven through solid data and reports of the European Commission which validate Romania's extremely positive results in protecting the external border of the European Union and the control of illegal migration," the Presidential Administration added.

President Iohannis stressed Romania's decision to find solutions in order to overcome this blockage and become a Schengen member as soon as possible. He also mentioned that he'll raise the issue at the European Council meeting, this week, the quoted source mentions.

In respect to the situation in Ukraine, Klaus Iohannis underscored the need to maintain the European support for this state at all levels, especially financially, for as long as it is needed, including in the reconstruction stage. Iohannis also mentioned Romania's support to Ukraine at multiple levels, highlighting the humanitarian level, directly and through the logistic center in Suceava, alongside the actions which facilitated the transit of over 10 million tons of grains from Ukraine to world markets.

Moreover, Romania's President showed that the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine proved the strategic importance of the transatlantic relation for the European continent.

Taking into account the complex challenges which the Republic of Moldova is confronted with in the war context, President Iohannis pleaded for maintaining the support of the European Union for this state, especially mentioning the energy crisis and Romania's efforts to ensure up to 90pct of the electricity supply of the Republic of Moldova.

Furthermore, the head of state showed that energy security and ensuring some accessible prices for consumers must remain priorities of the European agenda, welcoming the results obtained so far in terms of decreasing the dependency from Russia, identifying alternative solutions and interconnections. Moreover, he underscored that the efforts must continue, with measures and an efficient mechanism to correct gas price being necessary, but also long-term measures, through a structural reform of the market which can limit the impact of gas price over the price of electricity, the Presidential Administration mentions.

President Klaus Iohannis was in favor to continue the enlargement process of the EU, both with Eastern partners - the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, and with the partners in the Western Balkans, to which the European commitment was recently reaffirmed on the occasion of the Summit in Tirana.

Moreover, the President wished good luck to the future Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU, which starts on 1 January 2023, showing that the challenges which the EU is confronted with are to multiply next year and, in the current geopolitical context, it is necessary to identify the best solutions for a Union which is strong and capable to respond to its citizens' expectations, the release also shows.